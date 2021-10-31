Scavenger hunts for historic buildings in Acworth and Kennesaw

It’s already underway, but there’s still time to enjoy a search for historic buildings on the scavenger hunts in Acworth and Kennesaw now through Thursday November 4.

The Cobb County website describes the hunt as follows:

Need an excuse to enjoy the beautiful Fall weather and learn about local history? Test your knowledge of Acworth and Kennesaw history with our new historic scavenger hunts and track down four landmarks in Kennesaw and four in Acworth. Try one of both! Pick up a copy of each hunt at North Cobb Regional Library, identify each site on the form and return it to North Cobb by November 30 to be eligible to win a box of books!

Here are the dates and times of the hunt:

Sun, 10/31/2021 – 10:00 AM – 06:00 PM

Mon, 11/01/2021 – 10:00 AM – 06:00 PM

Tue, 11/02/2021 – 10:00 AM – 06:00 PM

Wed, 11/03/2021 – 10:00 AM – 06:00 PM

Thu, 11/04/2021 – 10:00 AM – 06:00 PM

Here’s the link to the Acworth brochure.

Here’s the link to the Kennesaw brochure.

About the City of Acworth

Acworth got its start as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.

Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.

The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.

2019 Population Estimates 22,818

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 68,860

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 9.3 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 92.8 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 13.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 182,900

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 9,178

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 2,414

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 40,278

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,363

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,174

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 91.4 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

About the City of Kennesaw

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates:

2019 Population Estimates 34,077

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 70,930

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 194,800

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 13,530

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 3,908

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 39,367

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 31,089

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,661

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates