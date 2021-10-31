Cobb elections board to meet Tuesday November 2 after polls close

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., immediately after the polls close November 2, 2021.

Before the 2020 election board meetings tended to be routine and uneventful, but meetings since then have featured a number of contentious subjects, such as the unsuccessful attempt to disenfranchise voters in the 2020 election, and the move of the Cooper 01 voting site from Cooper Middle School to the Cobb County Police Department Training Center.

The announcement on the Cobb Elections website gives the following information about the meeting:

These meetings are Open to the Public. The agenda will be available three (3) days prior to the meeting on Board of Elections & Registration page Election Day Board meetings are held at the Cobb County Elections and Registration Office, located at 736 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064 NOTE: Election Day meetings are not recorded or livestreamed. Event Contact Info 770-528-2581

Election Tuesday November 2 2021

Advanced voting ended last week, and the last chance for Cobb voters to cast their ballots in the 2021 municipal and Ed-SPLOST decisions is on Tuesday November 2. Voting will take place in your assigned precinct.

The Cobb Elections website gives the following information on polling hours and how to find out where you should go to vote:

Cobb County will facilitate a Municipal General/Special Election.

Polling locations will be open 7AM – 7PM EST

Voters MUST go to their assigned polling location

To determine eligibility, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” or contact Cobb County Elections at (770) 528-2581.

Certification of election results

The certification of the 2021 municipal and Ed-SPLOST election will take place Monday, November 8 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Cobb County Elections and Registration Office, located at 736 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064.