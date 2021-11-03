In unofficial count, Cobb Ed-SPLOST wins in every Cobb voting precinct

In an unofficial count of the Ed-SPLOST election results, the Education Special Local Option Sales Tax (Ed-SPLOST) won with a resounding 72.09 percent of the vote.

That number might change slightly before the certification of the election next Monday, November 8, but it’s unlikely that the magnitude of the win will change.

One interesting thing to examine is precinct-level voting. Given the diversity of Cobb County, it’s rare to see any election contest in which all precincts went in the same direction.

But voters in every single precinct in the county cast a majority of their votes to “yes” to the Ed-SPLOST.

Here’s the breakdown:

Precinct Total yea Votes Total no Votes Acworth 1A 391 209 Acworth 1B 373 186 Acworth 1C 273 93 Addison 01 290 84 Austell 1A 191 78 Bells Ferry 02 163 73 Bells Ferry 03 126 46 Bells Ferry 04 158 66 Big Shanty 01 105 42 Big Shanty 02 221 65 Baker 01 172 50 Birney 01 100 51 Birney 02 172 55 Bryant 01 90 24 Bryant 02 149 43 Blackwell 01 166 41 Chattahoochee 01 131 45 Cheatham Hill 02 250 143 Cheatham Hill 03 300 139 Chalker 01 193 58 Clarkdale 01 54 30 Clarkdale 02 184 52 Cooper 01 166 71 Chestnut Ridge 01 322 133 Dickerson 01 242 76 Dobbins 01 45 15 Dobbins 02 82 19 Dowell 01 252 54 Dodgen 01 227 75 Durham 01 240 86 Davis 01 176 64 Eastside 01 300 133 Eastside 02 376 158 Elizabeth 01 130 38 Elizabeth 02 208 79 Elizabeth 03 328 76 Elizabeth 04 164 71 Elizabeth 05 323 81 East Piedmont 01 127 57 Fair Oaks 02 184 83 Fair Oaks 04 109 60 Fullers Park 01 309 110 Ford 01 202 102 Frey 01 142 76 Garrison Mill 01 268 95 Gritters 01 326 162 Harmony-Leland 01 251 78 Harrison 01 206 89 Hightower 01 378 122 Hayes 01 294 140 Kennesaw 1A 155 96 Kennesaw 2A 280 138 Kennesaw 3A 342 154 Kennesaw 4A 293 151 Kennesaw 5A 592 248 Kell 01 153 75 Kemp 01 159 81 Kemp 02 276 119 Kemp 03 256 133 Lassiter 01 363 112 Lindley 01 210 73 Lost Mountain 01 242 99 Lost Mountain 02 302 94 Lost Mountain 03 347 149 Lost Mountain 04 192 68 Mableton 01 232 97 Mableton 02 81 48 Mableton 03 146 82 Mableton 04 80 39 Mabry 01 179 72 Macland 01 203 70 Murdock 01 465 180 McEachern 01 208 98 McCleskey 01 200 56 McClure 01 206 108 Marietta 1A 358 108 Marietta 2A 561 225 Marietta 2B 801 308 Marietta 3A 932 274 Marietta 3B 210 56 Marietta 4A 734 295 Marietta 4B 396 171 Marietta 4C 686 293 Marietta 5A 422 136 Marietta 5B 142 43 Marietta 6A 123 43 Marietta 6B 526 175 Marietta 7A 166 49 Mars Hill 01 154 83 Mars Hill 02 103 36 Mt. Bethel 01 317 140 Mt. Bethel 03 209 82 Mt. Bethel 04 207 86 North Cobb 01 150 42 Nickajack 01 184 31 Norton Park 01 194 83 Nicholson 01 129 55 Oakdale 01 166 60 Oregon 01 128 57 Oregon 02 261 95 Oregon 03 143 48 Oregon 04 225 77 Oregon 05 279 109 Pebblebrook 01 155 41 Powers Ferry 01 178 102 Pine Mountain 01 236 101 Pine Mountain 02 253 148 Post Oak 01 381 122 Pope 01 252 144 Palmer 01 139 50 Powder Springs 1A 381 94 Powder Springs 2A 207 80 Powder Springs 3A 342 140 Pitner 01 147 90 Rocky Mount 01 292 119 Riverside 01 58 7 Roswell 01 529 165 Roswell 02 322 136 Sandy Plains 01 292 151 Shallowford Falls 01 272 133 Simpson 01 187 51 Sewell Mill 01 244 112 Sewell Mill 03 251 103 Smyrna 1A 122 54 Smyrna 2A 138 54 Smyrna 3A 192 45 Smyrna 3B 144 63 Smyrna 4A 514 129 Smyrna 5A 161 78 Smyrna 6A 315 133 Smyrna 7A 351 86 Sope Creek 01 207 92 Sope Creek 02 262 114 Sope Creek 03 145 74 Sweetwater 01 124 46 Sweetwater 02 80 23 Terrell Mill 01 213 98 Timber Ridge 01 252 65 Vaughan 01 262 83 Vinings 01 143 40 Vinings 02 230 76 Vinings 03 151 46 Vinings 04 156 65 Wade Green 02 226 99 Willeo 01 224 85 35427 13713