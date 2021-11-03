Hot Topics

In unofficial count, Cobb Ed-SPLOST wins in every Cobb voting precinct

Building with stucco finish and arched doorway housing the Cobb elections headquartersCobb election headquarters building on Whitlock Ave. (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 3, 2021

In an unofficial count of the Ed-SPLOST election results, the Education Special Local Option Sales Tax (Ed-SPLOST) won with a resounding 72.09 percent of the vote.

That number might change slightly before the certification of the election next Monday, November 8, but it’s unlikely that the magnitude of the win will change.

One interesting thing to examine is precinct-level voting. Given the diversity of Cobb County, it’s rare to see any election contest in which all precincts went in the same direction.

But voters in every single precinct in the county cast a majority of their votes to “yes” to the Ed-SPLOST.

Here’s the breakdown:

PrecinctTotal yea VotesTotal no Votes
Acworth 1A391209
Acworth 1B373186
Acworth 1C27393
Addison 0129084
Austell 1A19178
Bells Ferry 0216373
Bells Ferry 0312646
Bells Ferry 0415866
Big Shanty 0110542
Big Shanty 0222165
Baker 0117250
Birney 0110051
Birney 0217255
Bryant 019024
Bryant 0214943
Blackwell 0116641
Chattahoochee 0113145
Cheatham Hill 02250143
Cheatham Hill 03300139
Chalker 0119358
Clarkdale 015430
Clarkdale 0218452
Cooper 0116671
Chestnut Ridge 01322133
Dickerson 0124276
Dobbins 014515
Dobbins 028219
Dowell 0125254
Dodgen 0122775
Durham 0124086
Davis 0117664
Eastside 01300133
Eastside 02376158
Elizabeth 0113038
Elizabeth 0220879
Elizabeth 0332876
Elizabeth 0416471
Elizabeth 0532381
East Piedmont 0112757
Fair Oaks 0218483
Fair Oaks 0410960
Fullers Park 01309110
Ford 01202102
Frey 0114276
Garrison Mill 0126895
Gritters 01326162
Harmony-Leland 0125178
Harrison 0120689
Hightower 01378122
Hayes 01294140
Kennesaw 1A15596
Kennesaw 2A280138
Kennesaw 3A342154
Kennesaw 4A293151
Kennesaw 5A592248
Kell 0115375
Kemp 0115981
Kemp 02276119
Kemp 03256133
Lassiter 01363112
Lindley 0121073
Lost Mountain 0124299
Lost Mountain 0230294
Lost Mountain 03347149
Lost Mountain 0419268
Mableton 0123297
Mableton 028148
Mableton 0314682
Mableton 048039
Mabry 0117972
Macland 0120370
Murdock 01465180
McEachern 0120898
McCleskey 0120056
McClure 01206108
Marietta 1A358108
Marietta 2A561225
Marietta 2B801308
Marietta 3A932274
Marietta 3B21056
Marietta 4A734295
Marietta 4B396171
Marietta 4C686293
Marietta 5A422136
Marietta 5B14243
Marietta 6A12343
Marietta 6B526175
Marietta 7A16649
Mars Hill 0115483
Mars Hill 0210336
Mt. Bethel 01317140
Mt. Bethel 0320982
Mt. Bethel 0420786
North Cobb 0115042
Nickajack 0118431
Norton Park 0119483
Nicholson 0112955
Oakdale 0116660
Oregon 0112857
Oregon 0226195
Oregon 0314348
Oregon 0422577
Oregon 05279109
Pebblebrook 0115541
Powers Ferry 01178102
Pine Mountain 01236101
Pine Mountain 02253148
Post Oak 01381122
Pope 01252144
Palmer 0113950
Powder Springs 1A38194
Powder Springs 2A20780
Powder Springs 3A342140
Pitner 0114790
Rocky Mount 01292119
Riverside 01587
Roswell 01529165
Roswell 02322136
Sandy Plains 01292151
Shallowford Falls 01272133
Simpson 0118751
Sewell Mill 01244112
Sewell Mill 03251103
Smyrna 1A12254
Smyrna 2A13854
Smyrna 3A19245
Smyrna 3B14463
Smyrna 4A514129
Smyrna 5A16178
Smyrna 6A315133
Smyrna 7A35186
Sope Creek 0120792
Sope Creek 02262114
Sope Creek 0314574
Sweetwater 0112446
Sweetwater 028023
Terrell Mill 0121398
Timber Ridge 0125265
Vaughan 0126283
Vinings 0114340
Vinings 0223076
Vinings 0315146
Vinings 0415665
Wade Green 0222699
Willeo 0122485
3542713713
