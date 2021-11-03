Cobb County weather forecast: November 3

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it will be mostly cloudy in Cobb County today, with a high near 58. Winds from the north at around 5 mph will become east winds in the afternoon.

Overnight the chance of rain increases after 1 a.m.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tonight A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.