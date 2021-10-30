If you vote at the Fair Oaks Recreation Center, use Bellemeade Drive

Cobb County announced on its website that due to a sinkhole, the West Booth Road Extension is closed, so people arriving to vote at that polling site will have to enter via Bellemeade Drive.

NOTICE to voters assigned to the Oregon 03 precinct, housed in the Fair Oaks Recreation Center – if you plan to vote in person on Election Day, you will have to deal with a nearby road closure. Emergency repairs on a sinkhole will have the West Booth Road Extension closed north of the recreation center. Access to the precinct is available via Bellemeade Drive from the south. Voters who traditionally use Booth Road Extension should plan on taking the minor detour around the road on election day.