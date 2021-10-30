Guided walking tour of Marietta City Cemetery next Saturday November 6

The City of Marietta website posted the following notice of a cemetery guided walking tour next weekend, hosted by the Marietta Museum of History.

MARIETTA – The Marietta City Cemetery has a host of tales to tell, and a guided walking tour is the best way to experience them. The Marietta Museum of History’s Collections Manager, Christa McCay, is offering a walking tour at the City Cemetery on Saturday, November 6th at 10:30am. This tour will explore new stories discovered about Marietta’s constant residents.

This is a rain or shine event. This tour is conducted over gravel and uneven pathways, so please plan accordingly. The tour begins at the white house located at the center of Cemetery.

Proceeds from the tours benefit the Marietta Museum of History.

When: Saturday, November 6th, 2021

Time: 10:30am to 12pm

Where: Marietta City Cemetery, 420 West Atlanta Street, Marietta, GA 30064

Cost: $15 per ticket. Tours are limited to 20 people each. Tickets can be purchased at

https://mariettahistorymuseum.shopsettings.com/

To learn more about the Marietta Museum of History, visit us at www.MariettaHistory.org