Marietta Museum of History to host tombstone-cleaning workshop at Marietta Cemetery

Cleaning tombstones can result in damage if not done correctly, and “these hands-on workshops will help teach others the proper tools, products, and techniques to use to clean a tombstone, while doing no harm to the stone or the landscape.”

The announcement gives the following additional details:

Tickets are $25 per person and each workshop is limited to 10 people. Along with the hands-on workshop, attendees will also get a tour and history of the cemetery. Tickets can be purchased through the Museum’s online store, which can be found on our website www.MariettaHistory.org.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

