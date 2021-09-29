Marietta Museum of History to host tombstone-cleaning workshop at Marietta Cemetery

The City of Marietta posted an announcement on the city’s website about a tombstone-cleaning workshop the Marietta Museum of History will offer at the Marietta City Cemetery Saturday, October 23rd and October 30th from 10am to noon, weather permitting. Rain dates if needed are the Sunday following. (October 24th and October 31st from 10am to noon)
Cleaning tombstones can result in damage if not done correctly, and “these hands-on workshops will help teach others the proper tools, products, and techniques to use to clean a tombstone, while doing no harm to the stone or the landscape.”
The announcement gives the following additional details:
Tickets are $25 per person and each workshop is limited to 10 people. Along with the hands-on workshop, attendees will also get a tour and history of the cemetery. Tickets can be purchased through the Museum’s online store, which can be found on our website www.MariettaHistory.org.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates
60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income
$ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent
14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher
87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent
18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value
$ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units
26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms
10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income
$ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income
$ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans
3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription
84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
