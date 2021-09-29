Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County announces awards

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County submitted the following news release on awards the organization handed out in celebration of National Senior Citizen Day:

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County celebrated National Senior Citizen Day by selecting six outstanding Cobb senior citizens to receive Life Achievement Proclamations from Cobb County. These distinguished individuals were presented with proclamations read by their Commissioners in a ceremony at the Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting on September 14.

All of the honorees have a lifetime of professional accomplishment and years of devotion to the betterment of Cobb County. With the background of the current health crisis in mind, this year’s honorees were all chosen for the significant contributions they have made in the field of services that impact the physical and mental health of the community.

This year’s honorees were Ms.Tillie Carter, Dr. Warren Dillon, Mr. Rosario “Sal” Gullo, Ms. Lilia Hagler, Ms. Helen Riley, and Mr. Ken White. Ms. Carter and Mr. White are longtime dedicated volunteers at Wellstar Community Hospice. Dr. Dillon is a pastor who founded a Marietta church which serves the local community and sponsors missionaries and philanthropic projects in Africa. Mr. Gallo is the lead instructor for Cobb County’s faith-based Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) and is involved in state disaster response preparedness. Ms. Hagler is a nursing instructor and leader who has served at the highest levels in numerous Filipino-American associations. Ms. Riley is a mental health counselor who founded her own nonprofit agency and has held a position on a state regional advisory committee for behavioral health and developmental disabilities.

A video of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting which includes the Life Achievement Proclamations presentations to these six distinguished senior citizens may be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PP2aWv9T6iE