Cobb County Citizens Public Safety Academy summer session accepting applications

The Cobb County Police Department and the Cobb Department of Public Safety announced in a public information release that the summer session for the Citizens Public Safety Academy (CPSA) will begin starting Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 6 p.m.

The program lasts 13 weeks, and according to the announcement “provides an opportunity for Cobb County citizens to get an inside look into the many facets of public safety.”

Participants in the program will learn how police, fire, animal services and the Emergency 911 department are organized and the role of each of those components of public safety in the county.

The first session will be at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy located at 2435 East West Connector, Austell Ga, 30106.

The requirements for the program and the way you sign up are as follows:

In order to participate, interested citizens need to be at least 21 years of age and either live in Cobb County, work for Cobb County Government, or work for Cobb County Schools. All applicants must fill out an application and undergo a background check. The application can be emailed or picked up in person at the Police Academy (2435 East West Connector). Applicants can email Sergeant Verola at Victor.Verola@cobbcounty.org to receive an emailed copy of the application. However, the completed application will need to be taken to the Cobb County Internal Affairs Department located at 545 South Fairground Street, Marietta, Ga, 30060. Applicants will need to bring their driver’s license. The deadline to register is June 1, 2022 at 3 p.m.

The first night will include a tour of the academy and an introduction to training staff.

A few of the planned activities include:

Meeting with distinguished member of the Public Safety Department.

Touring the 911 Communications Center and the Animal Services facility.

Receiving demonstrations from DPS Police Training on firearms safety and defensive tactics.

Participating in classes from the Fire Department Special Operations (Hazardous Materials, Heavy Rescue Squad, etc).

If you have any questions about the program, please contact the Police Academy at 770-499-4100.