Piedmont opens medical office building including oncology services in Kennesaw

Piedmont is opening a nearly 40,000 square-foot medical office building in Kennesaw that will include comprehensive oncology services, along with primary and specialty care offices.

The facility is located at Chastain Road and Chastain Meadows Parkway.

“This facility is truly a one-stop-shop for cancer care in Cobb County that extends the reach of the level of care and innovation we offer at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital,” said Patrick M. Battey, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta and CEO of Piedmont’s Atlanta hub, of which the Kennesaw building is a part. “Now that it is open, Piedmont patients in the Kennesaw area can focus more on getting better and less on the logistics of their treatment.”

“Piedmont patients come from all over metro Atlanta and this facility will help us provide care close to home for those in the northwest metro region,” Dr. Battey added.

Piedmont will hold an open house for the community on Thursday, April 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the facility, located at 187 Chastain Road Northwest, Kennesaw, Ga. 30144.

The press release for the opening described other services offered as follows:

The new location is home to Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Kennesaw as well as an infusion center, radiation oncology office and an imaging center. Patients will have access to their medical oncologist, radiation oncologist and infusion, imaging and radiation services all in one place.

“The physical proximity of cancer services enabled by the new medical office building in Kennesaw supports the clinically integrated approach to care Piedmont Oncology provides,” said Charles L. Brown, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Physician Enterprise. “This building will only further enhance the hassle-free experience our patients deserve.”

At the open house, community members will be able to meet Ashwin Sheelvanth, M.D., and Mridula Vinjamuri, M.D., the two physicians with Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Kennesaw,

Guests will also be able to tour the on-site infusion center, radiation oncology office and imaging center.

Appetizers and refreshments will be served. Medical-grade masks are required to enter in keeping with Piedmont’s policy.