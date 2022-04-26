Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of north Georgia as front moves in

The National Weather Service , has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia. The outlook states that there is a slight chance of thunderstorms today and tonight as a cold front moves into the area.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… There is a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day today as a cold front moves through north and central Georgia. The storms are not expected to be strong or severe. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… A slight chance of thunderstorms will return to north and central Georgia on Saturday afternoon and continue through Monday.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin,Banks,Barrow,Bartow,Bibb,Bleckley,Butts,Carroll,Catoosa, Chattahoochee,Chattooga,Cherokee,Clarke,Clayton,Cobb,Coweta, Crawford,Crisp,Dade,Dawson,DeKalb,Dodge,Dooly,Douglas,Emanuel, Gwinnett,Hall,Hancock,Haralson,Harris,Heard,Henry,Houston,Jackson,Jasper,Jefferson,Johnson,Jones,Lamar,Laurens,Lumpkin,Macon,Madison,Marion,Meriwether,Monroe,Montgomery,Morgan,Murray,Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton,Oconee,Oglethorpe,Paulding,Peach,Pickens,Pike,Polk,Pulaski,Putnam,Rockdale,Schley,South Fulton,Spalding,Stewart,Sumter,Talbot,Taliaferro,Taylor,Telfair,Toombs, Towns,Treutlen,Troup,Twiggs,Union,Upson,Walker,Walton,Warren,Washington,Webster,Wheeler,White,Whitfield,Wilcox,Wilkes, and Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

