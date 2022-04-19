Cobb County Public Library Spring Book Sale this weekend, April 22-24 2022

The Cobb Public Library will host its Spring Book Sale this weekend, April 22-24, 2022 at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060.

There is plenty of onsite free parking.

The proceeds from all sales will go to provide materials for the Cobb County Public Library branches.

The hours are:

Advertisement

Friday, April 22 , 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23 , 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

According to the announcement for the event:

Materials for sale include books for all ages in both hardcover and paperback, DVDs, Books on CD and audiocassette, and magazines. Prices range from 10 cents to $4.00. Acceptable forms of payment are debit, credit, cash, and checks. On Friday until 1 p.m. electronic devices are not permitted. While we hope you will buy lots of materials, we are only able to sell up to 2 boxes of items at a time on Friday until 1 pm. Please plan to pay and take items to your vehicle before coming in to shop some more. On Sunday we will be working to sell out the Civic Center so please come to buy, buy, buy!

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.