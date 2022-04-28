Midday weather outlook for Cobb County, Thursday April 28

Here’s the midday weather outlook for Cobb County as of late morning on Thursday April 28.

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies in Cobb County to continue for the remainder of the day. The expected high temperature will be near 78 degrees.

We’re still under a high danger of fire due to the low relative humidity expected to last into the evening.

Tonight the temperature is expected to drop to about 55, with mostly clear skies.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

