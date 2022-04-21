Cobb County weather April 21, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies in Cobb County on Thursday April 21, 2022, with a high temperature of near 77 degrees.
7-day forecast
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2022-03-01
|69
|42
|55.5
|3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-02
|78
|47
|62.5
|10.3
|0.00
|2022-03-03
|80
|51
|65.5
|13.1
|0.00
|2022-03-04
|77
|53
|65.0
|12.3
|0.00
|2022-03-05
|78
|51
|64.5
|11.6
|0.00
|2022-03-06
|80
|58
|69.0
|15.8
|0.00
|2022-03-07
|75
|55
|65.0
|11.6
|0.15
|2022-03-08
|55
|46
|50.5
|-3.2
|1.16
|2022-03-09
|57
|49
|53.0
|-0.9
|0.45
|2022-03-10
|68
|46
|57.0
|2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-11
|59
|48
|53.5
|-0.9
|T
|2022-03-12
|54
|28
|41.0
|-13.6
|1.07
|2022-03-13
|55
|25
|40.0
|-14.9
|0.00
|2022-03-14
|66
|37
|51.5
|-3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-15
|68
|48
|58.0
|2.6
|0.32
|2022-03-16
|65
|53
|59.0
|3.4
|0.97
|2022-03-17
|74
|49
|61.5
|5.6
|0.00
|2022-03-18
|60
|53
|56.5
|0.4
|0.77
|2022-03-19
|67
|48
|57.5
|1.2
|T
|2022-03-20
|69
|41
|55.0
|-1.6
|0.00
|2022-03-21
|73
|44
|58.5
|1.7
|0.00
|2022-03-22
|76
|51
|63.5
|6.4
|T
|2022-03-23
|77
|58
|67.5
|10.2
|0.52
|2022-03-24
|68
|46
|57.0
|-0.5
|0.00
|2022-03-25
|63
|47
|55.0
|-2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-26
|65
|46
|55.5
|-2.5
|0.00
|2022-03-27
|65
|43
|54.0
|-4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-28
|67
|42
|54.5
|-4.0
|0.00
|2022-03-29
|75
|51
|63.0
|4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-30
|83
|55
|69.0
|10.0
|0.00
|2022-03-31
|73
|53
|63.0
|3.8
|0.65
|Sum
|2139
|1464
|–
|–
|6.06
|Average
|69.0
|47.2
|58.1
|2.5
|–
|Normal
|65.9
|45.3
|55.6
|–
|4.68
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County weather April 21, 2022"