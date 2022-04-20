Lane closures on the Canton Road Connector at I-75 for bridge rehab

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that contractors will install lane closures on the Canton Road Connector (SR 5) at the I-75 bridge this weekend as part of the ongoing bridge preservation project.

Three bridges are undergoing work in Cobb County and one in Fulton County.

The GDOT describes the work this weekend as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one left lane will be closed on the SR 5/Canton Road Connector northbound overpass at I-75 from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews. Advertisement This project will replace or repair the bridges’ concrete overlay, substructures and superstructures, and bridge joints. This $10.7 M project is scheduled for completion fall 2023. Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.