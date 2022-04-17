Hazardous Weather Outlook for Cobb County April 17: Dense fog in AM, thunderstorms in PM

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia for Sunday April 17, with a dense fog advisory in the morning until 10 a.m., and scattered thunderstorms expected in the afternoon to evening.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Advertisement A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of north and central Georgia until 10 AM. Visibility of one quarter mile or less will make for hazardous driving conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon into the evening. A few strong storms and an isolated severe storm will be possible with the main hazards being damaging wind gusts and hail. A second wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight tonight with damaging wind gusts and hail again being the main hazards. Localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out should periods of heavy rain occur over already-wet soil. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday… Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson-

What is in the dense fog advisory?

The dense fog advisory covers a wider area than the general hazardous weather outlook. Here are the counties and the text of the advisory:

Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns- Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow- Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-Cobb- North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Wilkes- Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton- Newton-Morgan-Greene-Taliaferro-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton- Spalding-Henry-Butts-Jasper-Putnam-Hancock-Warren-Troup- Meriwether-Pike-Upson-Lamar-Monroe-Jones-Baldwin-Washington- Glascock-Jefferson-Harris-Talbot-Taylor-Crawford-Bibb-Twiggs- Wilkinson-Muscogee-Chattahoochee-Marion-Schley-Macon-Peach- Houston-Bleckley-Stewart-Webster-Sumter-Dooly-Crisp-Pulaski- Wilcox- Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome, Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon, Columbus, Warner Robins, Lumpkin, Americus, and Cordele 338 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING… * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

