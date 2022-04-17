Things to know before the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan elections in Cobb

The 2022 General Primary and Nonpartisan elections are May 24. Here are a few things to help you prepare.
First, make sure you’re registered, and that you are registered using your correct home address.
The deadline for registration is April 25, so you only have about a week from the date this article was posted, if your registration is not active.
>>Follow this link for instructions on how to register to vote.
Where to find out who will be on your ballot
Sample ballots are mailed to registered voters, and according to the Georgia Secretary of State website:
Sample ballots in Georgia typically include a mock-up of the actual ballot, a list of candidates and ballot measures, the date of the election, and instructions for voting. If you did not receive a sample ballot by mail, you may want to ensure that you’re registered to vote and your address is listed properly.
You can also get your sample ballot online by visiting this link.
Advance voting for the May 24 elections
The following are the dates and times for the May 24, 2022 advance in-person voting:
May 2 – May 6, Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 7, Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 9 – May 13, Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 14, Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 16 – May 20, Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|AREA
|LOCATION
|MAIN OFFICE
*DROP BOX
|Main Elections Office
736 Whitlock Ave
Marietta, GA 30064
|EAST
*DROP BOX
|East Cobb Government Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
|NORTHEAST
*DROP BOX
|Tim D. Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
|NORTH
|North Cobb Senior Center
3900 S. Main St
Acworth, GA 30101
|SMYRNA
|CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center
3265 Brown Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
|SOUTHWEST
*DROP BOX
|Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd
Austell, GA 30106
|MABLETON
*DROP BOX
|South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Rd
Mableton, GA 30126
|SOUTH
|South Cobb Recreation Center
875 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
|WEST
|Ward Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|NORTHWEST
*DROP BOX
|West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
NOTE: * Drop boxes are located inside these Advance In-Person Voting locations during voting hours.
There is NO VOTING on May 8, 15, 21, 22 or 23
Election Calendar for the remainder of 2022
|Election
|Registration Deadline
|Election Date
|Special Election Runoff – Georgia House District 45 ONLY
|March 7, 2022
|May 3, 2022
|General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election
|April 25, 2022
|May 24, 2022
|General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election Runoff
|April 25, 2022
|June 21, 2022
|General Primary Election Runoff for Federal Races
|May 23, 2022
|June 21, 2022
|General Election/Special Election
|October 11, 2022 **
|November 8, 2022
|General Election/Special Election Runoff
|October 11, 2022
|December 6, 2022
|General Election Runoff for Federal Races
|November 7, 2022
|December 6, 2022
About Cobb Elections
Elections in Cobb County are supervised by the following managers:
|Name
|Title
|Janine Eveler
|Director
|Erica Hamilton
|Registration Manager
|Brenda Jemison
|Elections Manager
|Gerry Miller
|Preparation Center Manager
Oversight is provided by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.
The mission of Cobb Elections is described on the county website as follows:
The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.
The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.
The current board is as follows:
|Member
|Contact
|Appointed by
|Term
|Steven F. Bruning
(Assistant Secretary)
|678-778-8033
Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org
|Legislative Delegation
|July 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
|Tori Silas
(Chairwoman)
|404-539-0157
Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org
|Legislative Delegation
|July 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
|Jessica M. Brooks
(Vice Chair)
|404-983-2986
Jessica.Brooks@cobbcounty.org
|Democratic Party
|June 18, 2015 –
June 30, 2023
|Pat Gartland
|404-583-8989
Pat.gartland@cobbcounty.org
|Republican Party
|July 8, 2019 –
June 30, 2023
|Jennifer Mosbacher
(Secretary)
|678-777-4883
Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org
|Commission Chairman
|July 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
