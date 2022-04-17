Things to know before the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan elections in Cobb

The 2022 General Primary and Nonpartisan elections are May 24. Here are a few things to help you prepare.

First, make sure you’re registered, and that you are registered using your correct home address.

The deadline for registration is April 25, so you only have about a week from the date this article was posted, if your registration is not active.

>>Follow this link for instructions on how to register to vote.

Advertisement

Where to find out who will be on your ballot

Sample ballots are mailed to registered voters, and according to the Georgia Secretary of State website:

Sample ballots in Georgia typically include a mock-up of the actual ballot, a list of candidates and ballot measures, the date of the election, and instructions for voting. If you did not receive a sample ballot by mail, you may want to ensure that you’re registered to vote and your address is listed properly.

You can also get your sample ballot online by visiting this link.

Advance voting for the May 24 elections

The following are the dates and times for the May 24, 2022 advance in-person voting:

May 2 – May 6, Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

May 7, Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

May 9 – May 13, Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

May 14, Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

May 16 – May 20, Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

AREA LOCATION MAIN OFFICE

*DROP BOX Main Elections Office

736 Whitlock Ave

Marietta, GA 30064 EAST

*DROP BOX East Cobb Government Center

4400 Lower Roswell Rd

Marietta, GA 30068 NORTHEAST

*DROP BOX Tim D. Lee Senior Center

3332 Sandy Plains Rd

Marietta, GA 30066 NORTH North Cobb Senior Center

3900 S. Main St

Acworth, GA 30101 SMYRNA CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

3265 Brown Rd SE

Smyrna, GA 30080 SOUTHWEST

*DROP BOX Collar Park Community Center

2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd

Austell, GA 30106 MABLETON

*DROP BOX South Cobb Regional Library

805 Clay Rd

Mableton, GA 30126 SOUTH South Cobb Recreation Center

875 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168 WEST Ward Recreation Center

4845 Dallas Hwy

Powder Springs, GA 30127 NORTHWEST

*DROP BOX West Cobb Regional Library

1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW

Kennesaw, GA 30152

NOTE: * Drop boxes are located inside these Advance In-Person Voting locations during voting hours.



There is NO VOTING on May 8, 15, 21, 22 or 23

Election Calendar for the remainder of 2022

Election Registration Deadline Election Date Special Election Runoff – Georgia House District 45 ONLY March 7, 2022 May 3, 2022 General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election April 25, 2022 May 24, 2022 General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election Runoff April 25, 2022 June 21, 2022 General Primary Election Runoff for Federal Races May 23, 2022 June 21, 2022 General Election/Special Election October 11, 2022 ** November 8, 2022 General Election/Special Election Runoff October 11, 2022 December 6, 2022 General Election Runoff for Federal Races November 7, 2022 December 6, 2022

About Cobb Elections

Elections in Cobb County are supervised by the following managers:

Name Title Janine Eveler Director Erica Hamilton Registration Manager Brenda Jemison Elections Manager Gerry Miller Preparation Center Manager

Oversight is provided by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.

The mission of Cobb Elections is described on the county website as follows:

The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations. The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.

The current board is as follows:

Member Contact Appointed by Term Steven F. Bruning

(Assistant Secretary) 678-778-8033

Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025 Tori Silas

(Chairwoman) 404-539-0157

Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025 Jessica M. Brooks

(Vice Chair) 404-983-2986

Jessica.Brooks@cobbcounty.org Democratic Party June 18, 2015 –

June 30, 2023 Pat Gartland 404-583-8989

Pat.gartland@cobbcounty.org Republican Party July 8, 2019 –

June 30, 2023 Jennifer Mosbacher

(Secretary) 678-777-4883

Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org Commission Chairman July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025

>> For more of Cobb County Courier’s coverage of the 2022 elections, follow this link