Things to know before the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan elections in Cobb

Building with stucco finish and arched doorway housing the Cobb elections headquartersCobb election headquarters building on Whitlock Ave. (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 17, 2022

The 2022 General Primary and Nonpartisan elections are May 24. Here are a few things to help you prepare.

First, make sure you’re registered, and that you are registered using your correct home address.

The deadline for registration is April 25, so you only have about a week from the date this article was posted, if your registration is not active.

>>Follow this link for instructions on how to register to vote.

Where to find out who will be on your ballot

Sample ballots are mailed to registered voters, and according to the Georgia Secretary of State website:

Sample ballots in Georgia typically include a mock-up of the actual ballot, a list of candidates and ballot measures, the date of the election, and instructions for voting. If you did not receive a sample ballot by mail, you may want to ensure that you’re registered to vote and your address is listed properly.

You can also get your sample ballot online by visiting this link.

Advance voting for the May 24 elections

The following are the dates and times for the May 24, 2022 advance in-person voting:

May 2 – May 6, Monday – Friday:  7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 7, Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 9 – May 13, Monday – Friday:  7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 14, Saturday:  9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 16 – May 20, Monday – Friday:  7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

AREALOCATION
MAIN OFFICE
*DROP BOX		Main Elections Office
736 Whitlock Ave
Marietta, GA 30064
EAST
*DROP BOX		East Cobb Government Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
NORTHEAST
*DROP BOX		Tim D. Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
NORTHNorth Cobb Senior Center
3900 S. Main St
Acworth, GA 30101
SMYRNACCSD Brown Professional Learning Center
3265 Brown Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
SOUTHWEST
*DROP BOX		Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd
Austell, GA 30106
MABLETON
*DROP BOX		South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Rd
Mableton, GA 30126
SOUTHSouth Cobb Recreation Center
875 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
WESTWard Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
NORTHWEST
*DROP BOX		West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152

NOTE:  * Drop boxes are located inside these Advance In-Person Voting locations during voting hours.

There is NO VOTING on May 8, 15, 21, 22 or 23

Election Calendar for the remainder of 2022

ElectionRegistration DeadlineElection Date
Special Election Runoff – Georgia House District 45 ONLYMarch 7, 2022May 3, 2022
General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special ElectionApril 25, 2022May 24, 2022
General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election RunoffApril 25, 2022June 21, 2022
General Primary Election Runoff for Federal RacesMay 23, 2022June 21, 2022
General Election/Special ElectionOctober 11, 2022 **November 8, 2022
General Election/Special Election RunoffOctober 11, 2022December 6, 2022
General Election Runoff for Federal RacesNovember 7, 2022December 6, 2022

About Cobb Elections

Elections in Cobb County are supervised by the following managers:

NameTitle
Janine EvelerDirector
Erica HamiltonRegistration Manager
Brenda JemisonElections Manager
Gerry MillerPreparation Center Manager

Oversight is provided by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.

The mission of Cobb Elections is described on the county website as follows:

The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.

The current board is as follows:

MemberContactAppointed byTerm
Steven F. Bruning 
(Assistant Secretary)		678-778-8033
Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org		Legislative DelegationJuly 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
Tori Silas
(Chairwoman)		404-539-0157
Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org		Legislative DelegationJuly 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
Jessica M. Brooks
(Vice Chair)		404-983-2986
Jessica.Brooks@cobbcounty.org		Democratic PartyJune 18, 2015 – 
June 30, 2023
Pat Gartland404-583-8989
Pat.gartland@cobbcounty.org		Republican PartyJuly 8, 2019 –
June 30, 2023
Jennifer Mosbacher
(Secretary)		678-777-4883
Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org		Commission ChairmanJuly 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025

>> For more of Cobb County Courier’s coverage of the 2022 elections, follow this link

