Lockheed Martin schedules its 2022 first quarter earnings call

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has scheduled the live webcast of its first quarter 2022 earnings results for Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT.

According to the press release announcing the webcast:

James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss first quarter 2022 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. First quarter 2022 results will be published prior to the market opening on April 19.

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available for download on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.

The video of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available by following this link.

For additional information, visit the company’s website at: www.lockheedmartin.com.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

In response to a request by the Courier for a previous article, the spokesperson for the Marietta operations of the company wrote:

The C-130 remains the largest program at the Marietta site. We are currently building the C-130J Super Hercules and I’ve attached our updated Fast Facts for insights on that program. We’ve produced every production model C-130 at the Marietta site, which means Hercs have been rolling out of Marietta for almost 66 years. It’s staple here in Cobb County! You can learn more about the C-130J in our brochure located here. We also provide support (i.e., sustainment) for the C-5 Galaxy, which wrapped up a major modification providing 52 C-5s with new engines and avionics, in 2018. We celebrated the C-5’s 50th anniversary in 2018 and expect to see that aircraft in service – thanks to its upgrades and unique hauling capabilities – until 2045. See press release for more information. We also support the P-3 Orion through Marietta-based teams. Additionally, we manufacture F-35 center wings here in Marietta.