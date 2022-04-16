Storms with possible damaging wind gusts and hail forecast in NWS hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other n. GA counties

The National Weather Service, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia that raises the possibility that of damaging wind gusts and hail.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

The hazardous weather outlook forecasts the following:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Advertisement Widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms will be possible today across much of north and central Georgia. A few storms could be strong, but an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out. The primary severe hazards would be damaging wind gusts and hail. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… A stationary frontal boundary will remain draped across central or south central Georgia through the weekend into early next week. Several upper level disturbances will interact with this old front providing focus for showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of the Interstate 20 corridor. Strong storms will continue to be possible, with some potential for isolated severe thunderstorms. The primary severe hazards would continue to be damaging wind gusts and hail. Localized flooding is also possible.

What time period does it cover?

The forecast is for today, April 16, and overnight, but the stormy weather is expected to continue through next week, mostly south of the I-20 corridor.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson-

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.