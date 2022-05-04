Cobb County announces spill of 7 million gallons from waste water facility into Lake Allatoona: “No impact on Cobb County’s drinking water system”

Cobb County distributed the following notice of spill from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:

May 4, 2022 – Notice of spill from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not fully meet the facility’s discharge standards.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division defines the discharge of wastewater that doesn’t meet applicable standards as a “spill”. The spill designation was determined by CCWS on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after receiving routine compliance sampling results. The effluent flow from the facility into Lake Allatoona was 7.04 million gallons and was disinfected. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has been notified and Cobb County Water System employees are following EPD protocols for such a discharge.

This has no impact on Cobb County’s drinking water system.