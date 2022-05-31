Cobb Law library to host presentation by Lambda Legal on legal issues encountered by people in the LGBTQ+ community

The Cobb Law Library will host a seminar by the Southern Regional Office of Lambda Legal exploring legal issues faced by people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Kim Isaza, the library’s director, distributed the following public information release describing the program.

Name changes, birth certificate amendments, adoptions, and other issues often encountered by LGBTQ persons will be the focus of a June presentation at the Cobb County Law Library. “LGBTQ+ Legalities,” is set for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the Law Library. Registration is required for the free event, which will be presented by the Southern Regional Office of Lambda Legal. Advertisement Space is limited for this seminar. To register, call the Law Library at 770-528-1884. Presentations are for general legal information only and do not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established at this seminar. Cobb County Law Library is located on the Fourth Floor of Cobb Superior Court, 70 Haynes St., Marietta. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This upcoming seminar is a part of the Cobb Law Library’s outreach into the community.

Isaza told the Courier in an email, “This is the third public program the Law Library has offered this year.”

About the Cobb County Law Library

When the Cobb Law Library was first founded, it was primarily for the use of court officers, as described below, but that mission has expanded over time to include use by the public.

The Cobb County Law Libary website gives the following description of the library’s history and its mission:

The Cobb County Law Library was established in 1967. The Law Library is a division of Superior Court Administration. Pursuant to state legislation, a Board of Trustees is responsible for making all rules and regulations governing the Law Library. Under the direction of the Board of Trustees and the Law Librarian, the Cobb County Law Library was created for the express “use of judges, solicitors, ordinaries and other officers of Cobb County” as a legal research facility. The Law Library is governed by O.C.G.A. 36-15-1 through 36-15-13. The mission of the Cobb County Law Library is to provide a central location for accessible legal research. Resources include bound print publications, access to online legal research engines including Westlaw and LexisAdvance, and a collection of legal periodicals. The Library maintains a database record for all of its legal materials including those ordered and distributed to the Cobb County Judicial Circuit.