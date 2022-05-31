Marietta-based C.W. Matthews wins $7 million contract for resurfacing in Forsyth County

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Company was awarded a $7 million contract for 6.757 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR 141 from north of McGinnis Ferry Road to south of SR 9 in Forsyth County.

This contract awarded was the second-largest contract in April’s round of bid results.

The largest single award, worth around $11 million, was won by Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC.

According to the press release this bridge construction project consists of ttwo bridges and approaches on SR 23 over Brier Creek and Brier Creek Overflow in Burke County.

GDOT also included the following information on another contract awarded to C.W. Matthews:

A Design-Build project was awarded to CW Matthews Contracting/ ICE Consulting, LLC in the month of June worth approximately $50 million. This SR 400 Phase I Design-Build project was pulled forward as part of a phased delivery of the planned SR 400 Express Lanes project to leverage a portion of $184 million INFRA grant Georgia DOT received to relieve congestion along this corridor. As part of the project, three bridges – Pitts Road, Roberts Drive, and Kimball Bridge Road – will be replaced with a raised profile to accommodate the future SR 400 Express Lanes. Additionally, multiuse paths will be incorporated into the new bridges in partnership with the City of Sandy Springs and the City of Alpharetta. The construction of the Pitts Road and Kimball Bridge Road bridges will require a detour. To learn more about this project, please visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Innovative/DesignBuild.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.