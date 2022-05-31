How many people commute to Cobb to work? How many live in Cobb but work outside the county? The Census Bureau can answer that

This is another reworking and expansion of an earlier article in our Cobb County by the Numbers series, using data and tools from the U.S. Census Bureau.

After the Census Bureau began publishing results from the decennial census, and introduced a new set of easy-to-use tools for getting at the numbers, the Courier published a series of articles making use of the new tools.

Unfortunately those articles were introduced when the COVID pandemic dominated the news, so the census articles languished with low traffic, even though the information was important to an informed citizenry.

This article uses the OnTheMap tool from the U.S. Census Bureau to sort out people who live in Cobb County but work in other counties, people who live in other counties but work in Cobb, and people who both live and work in the county.

Advertisement

The U.S. Census Bureau gathers those figures in their American Community Survey and provides tools that allow people to map, visualize and create tables and charts from that data. And it might surprise you to know how easy to use those tools are.

And they are surprisingly easy to use. Just follow this link to the OnTheMap tool, or scroll to the videos at the bottom of the article that instruct you on how to learn things about employment in any area of the U.S.

Have you ever wondered how many people work in Cobb County who live here? How about how many people live outside Cobb County and commute into the county to work? Or how many live in the county but travel to other counties for employment.

For videos from the Census Bureau explaining how to access and use those tools scroll to the bottom of this article.

A couple of caveats are necessary before we get to the point on what the commute flows look like in Cobb County. One is that gathering the data is time-consuming for the Census Bureau, so there is a time lag before sets of data become available. This article was written based on the 2019 ACS.

The second is that the COVID pandemic affected both the gathering of the data, and the job market itself, although some economists don’t believe the market has been affected as severely as earlier news reports would indicate.

With those out of the way, let’s get right to the point.

Here’s a map of the inflow and outflow of commuting workers.

You can click on the map to make it larger and more readable, but the arrow on the left of the map represents workers who don’t live in the county commuting to Cobb County to work. That number as of the 2019 ACS stood at 259,067.

The arrow on the right represents the residents of Cobb County who commute outside of the county for their employment. That number stood at 214,931 when the last ACS data was made available.

At the bottom of the circular arrow is Cobb County residents who work in the county.

That number stood at 135,924.

More information on job flows in Cobb County

It might qualify as TMI (“too much information”) but you can get a more complete idea of the job flows by looking over the table below.

Note that the figure of 394,991 for “Employed in the Selection Area” is the non-Cobb residents who commute into the county plus the residents who work here.

And the 350,855 figure for “Living in the Selection Area” is not the total population, but an estimate of the workforce.

Inflow/Outflow Report

Selection Area Labor Market Size (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share Employed in the Selection Area 394,991 100.0% Living in the Selection Area 350,855 88.8% Net Job Inflow (+) or Outflow (-) 44,136 –

In-Area Labor Force Efficiency (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share Living in the Selection Area 350,855 100.0% Living and Employed in the Selection Area 135,924 38.7% Living in the Selection Area but Employed Outside 214,931 61.3%

In-Area Employment Efficiency (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share Employed in the Selection Area 394,991 100.0% Employed and Living in the Selection Area 135,924 34.4% Employed in the Selection Area but Living Outside 259,067 65.6%

Outflow Job Characteristics (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share External Jobs Filled by Residents 214,931 100.0% Workers Aged 29 or younger 47,758 22.2% Workers Aged 30 to 54 122,438 57.0% Workers Aged 55 or older 44,735 20.8% Workers Earning $1,250 per month or less 40,830 19.0% Workers Earning $1,251 to $3,333 per month 53,046 24.7% Workers Earning More than $3,333 per month 121,055 56.3% Workers in the “Goods Producing” Industry Class 18,265 8.5% Workers in the “Trade, Transportation, and Utilities” Industry Class 47,208 22.0% Workers in the “All Other Services” Industry Class 149,458 69.5%

Inflow Job Characteristics (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share Internal Jobs Filled by Outside Workers 259,067 100.0% Workers Aged 29 or younger 61,545 23.8% Workers Aged 30 to 54 145,433 56.1% Workers Aged 55 or older 52,089 20.1% Workers Earning $1,250 per month or less 54,098 20.9% Workers Earning $1,251 to $3,333 per month 76,119 29.4% Workers Earning More than $3,333 per month 128,850 49.7% Workers in the “Goods Producing” Industry Class 34,384 13.3% Workers in the “Trade, Transportation, and Utilities” Industry Class 59,751 23.1% Workers in the “All Other Services” Industry Class 164,932 63.7%

Interior Flow Job Characteristics (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share Internal Jobs Filled by Residents 135,924 100.0% Workers Aged 29 or younger 31,079 22.9% Workers Aged 30 to 54 73,106 53.8% Workers Aged 55 or older 31,739 23.4% Workers Earning $1,250 per month or less 29,103 21.4% Workers Earning $1,251 to $3,333 per month 40,233 29.6% Workers Earning More than $3,333 per month 66,588 49.0% Workers in the “Goods Producing” Industry Class 15,511 11.4% Workers in the “Trade, Transportation, and Utilities” Industry Class 25,155 18.5% Workers in the “All Other Services” Industry Class 95,258 70.1%

How to get the info above, and a lot more, yourself