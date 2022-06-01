Cobb County weather Wednesday June 1, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday June 1, with a high of around 90 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny. Highs around 90. Light northwest winds.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light west winds.

Thursday

Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday

Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

May 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Minimum Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2022-05-01 81 65 73 5.7 0 2022-05-02 86 65 75.5 8 0 2022-05-03 86 66 76 8.2 0 2022-05-04 87 64 75.5 7.4 0.41 2022-05-05 87 67 77 8.7 0 2022-05-06 80 67 73.5 4.9 0.15 2022-05-07 69 60 64.5 -4.4 0 2022-05-08 69 54 61.5 -7.7 T 2022-05-09 73 53 63 -6.4 0 2022-05-10 82 57 69.5 -0.2 0 2022-05-11 84 60 72 2 0 2022-05-12 85 64 74.5 4.3 0 2022-05-13 79 65 72 1.5 T 2022-05-14 82 63 72.5 1.8 0 2022-05-15 86 66 76 5 T 2022-05-16 87 66 76.5 5.2 0 2022-05-17 85 60 72.5 1 0 2022-05-18 88 63 75.5 3.7 0 2022-05-19 90 70 80 8 0 2022-05-20 88 69 78.5 6.2 0 2022-05-21 89 71 80 7.5 0 2022-05-22 88 70 79 6.2 0.02 2022-05-23 78 68 73 0 1.47 2022-05-24 84 68 76 2.7 T 2022-05-25 80 68 74 0.5 0.2 2022-05-26 76 69 72.5 -1.3 0.18 2022-05-27 82 66 74 0 T 2022-05-28 81 60 70.5 -3.7 0 2022-05-29 86 68 77 2.5 0 2022-05-30 89 68 78.5 3.8 T 2022-05-31 87 67 77 2.1 0 Sum 2574 2007 Average 83.03 64.7 73.9 Normal 81.1 61.3 71.2

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .