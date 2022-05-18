Fatal motorcycle/auto crash on Terrell Mill Road under investigation by Cobb County police

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigation a fatal motorcycle/auto crash that took place on Terrell Mill Road on May 17, 2022 at 8:32 p.m.

According to investigators, a dark gray 2003 Honda CBR motorcycle operated by a 42-year-old Smyrna man was heading west on Terrell Mill Road toward I-75 Express Lanes North.

A white 2020 Honda CR-V, driven by a 58-year-old Canton woman was eastbound on Terrell Mill Road in the left turn lane for I-75.

The CR-V turned left at the intersection and the motorcycle crashed into the right side of the vehicle. The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike into the roadway.

The motorcyclist was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the auto was not injured. A passenger in the car had a complaint of injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation, and police ask that anyone with further information phone the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”