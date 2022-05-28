Cobb police investigating another motorcyclist death in collision on Piedmont Road

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk, the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is investigating a fatal crash that led to the death of a teen motorcyclist. This is at least the second death of a motorcyclist in a motorcycle/auto crash in Cobb County within the past two weeks.

The fatal crash occurred on Piedmont Road at Bob Bettis Road on Friday, May 27, 2022 at about 11:26 a.m.

Investigators report that a black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 25-year-old Rockmart man, was northbound on Bob Bettis Road preparing to turn left onto Piedmont Road.

A gray 2022 Kawasaki EX400 motorcycle, operated by a 17-year-old from Kennesaw, was heading east on Piedmont Road approaching Bob Bettis Road.

The driver of the Volkswagen began to turn left onto Piedmont Road and entered the path of the motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle crashed into the Volkswagen. The operator of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and landed in the westbound lanes of Piedmont Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. His next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to phone 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The Selective Traffice Enforcement Program Unit, or STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”