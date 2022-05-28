Hot Topics

Marietta’s Basketball Skills Clinic begins this week

Exterior of Marietta City Hall. Red brick modern buildingMarietta City Hall (Photo credit: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson licensed CC BY 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 28, 2022

Registration is open for Marietta’s Basketball Skills Clinic that begins this week.

Details are in the announcement from the City of Marietta website, reprinted below:

MARIETTA – Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities is proud to announce registration is open for Summer Session of Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center’s Basketball Skills Clinic. The Basketball Skills Clinic aims to teach children aged 6-14 the fundamentals of basketball through various skill trainings. The overall goals of The Basketball Skills Clinic is to increase the quality of their game play through skill development, teach the fundamentals of basketball, and to further prepare them to play in official basketball games.

The clinic, at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E Marcus Way, will run from June 2nd- July 9th with practices on Thursdays and Saturdays. Children ages 6-9 will attend clinic on Thursdays from 6PM-7PM & Saturdays from 11AM-12PM. While youth ages 10-14 will attend on Thursdays from 7PM-8PM & Saturdays from 12PM-1PM. $80 per child for City of Marietta residents & $100 per child non-City residents.

** Please note this is a skills clinic and not a basketball league. There will be no official games played during the session **

For more information or to register, or register online:

Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center

545 Kenneth E Marcus Way

770-794-5630

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia



People



Population, Census, April 1, 202060972

Population, Census, April 1, 201056579

Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%

Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%

Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%

Female persons, percent49.9%

Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent53.4%

Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%

American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%

Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%

Two or More Races, percent4.7%

Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%

White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%

Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-20202678

Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%

Housing

Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%

Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100

Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856

Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526

Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145

Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-202024148

Persons per household, 2016-20202.39

Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%

Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%

Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%

Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%

Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%

Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%

Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%

Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%

In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%

Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544

Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232

Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407

Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915

Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5

Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594

Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112

Persons in poverty, percent14.1%

Businesses

All firms, 201210501

Men-owned firms, 20124934

Women-owned firms, 20124186

Minority-owned firms, 20124286

Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502

Veteran-owned firms, 20121015

Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663

Geography

Population per square mile, 20102451.4

Land area in square miles, 201023.08

