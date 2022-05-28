School-aged COVID transmission rate in Cobb County high, increasing over the past week

The transmission rate of COVID among school-aged residents of Cobb County is high, and the rate per 100,000 population is increasing, according to the latest COVID School-Aged Surveillance Report from the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH).

The GDPH determines whether the rate is increasing or decreasing by comparing the first week of the 14-day period to the second week.

The case rate statewide is also high and increasing.

The report breaks down the school-aged population by preschool (0-4 years of age), kindergarten to grade 12 (5-17 years of age) and traditional college undergraduate age (18-22).

Here is a chart for Cobb County and statewide from the report released Friday May 27.

Cobb County Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category 14-day change 0-4 5284 87 185 High Increasing 5-17 25282 226 171 High Increasing 18-22 15930 132 280 High Increasing Georgia Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category 0-4 77648 1188 181 High Increasing 5-17 361812 3348 181 High Increasing 18-22 223301 1614 220 High Increasing

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a weekly status report on the pandemic every Wednesday. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link