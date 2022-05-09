Georgia gasoline prices on the rise again

Gasoline prices in Georgia are on the rise again after a few weeks of dropping.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.83 per gallon .

“Georgia motorists saw a jump at the pump this weekend,” said Waiters. “The probable cause for the increase appears to be an uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $100 per barrel. High crude prices will likely contribute to gas prices remaining elevated this week.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.82 at the time of this writing, about one cent less expensive than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 13 cents to $4.31. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.2 million barrels to 228.6 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.74 million barrels a day to 8.86 million barrels a day. Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.