Home Depot wins award from EPA for its role in the ENERGY STAR program

Cobb County-headquartered retail giant The Home Depot was recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for its partnership with ENERGY STAR.

ENERGY STAR is a government backed rating system intended to “deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions that protect the climate while improving air quality and protecting public health,” according to the ENERGY STAR website.

According to the press release from The Home Depot announcing the award:

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. The Home Depot continues to work to decrease its environmental impact by reducing electricity consumption and boosting alternative and renewable energy capacity. Since 2010, The Home Depot has reduced electricity consumption in its U.S. stores by 44 percent, and it currently operates electricity-generating fuel cells in more than 200 stores. By 2030, the company aims to produce or procure renewable electricity equivalent to the electricity needs for all Home Depot facilities, further extending its efforts to improve the environment through cleaner energy. Advertisement

“We exceeded our multi-year goal to help our customers save $2.8 billion on utility bills through the purchase and proper use of energy-efficient products,” said Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer for The Home Depot. “ENERGY STAR-labeled products were key to that achievement. This is a tremendous honor, and I’d like to thank our associates and customers who have adopted the more than 15,000 ENERGY STAR products that we carry in stores and online.”

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

The company received three other Environmental Protection Agency Awards that reflect its commitment to sustainable business practices – 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award, 2021 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award and 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award.

