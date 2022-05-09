Cobb Deputy Chief Stuart VanHoozer expected to be appointed new Cobb Chief of Police at tomorrow’s BOC meeting

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is expect to vote on the appointment of Deputy Chief Stuart VanHoozer as the county’s next Chief of Police at their meeting tomorrow morning.

VanHoozer has served as a Deputy Chief since 2018, and has been in law enforcement for 32 years.

The Cobb County Police Department website has the following biography of VanHoozer:

Interim Chief VanHoozer began his law enforcement career with the Cobb County Police Department in February of 1990 as a uniform patrol officer at Precinct Three. He has since served in various capacities to include Field Training Officer, Patrol sergeant and lieutenant, Narcotics sergeant and lieutenant, Internal Affairs lieutenant and commander, Adjutant to the Chief of Police, Executive Officer to the Director of Public Safety, and commander of precincts 5, 3, and 2. Interim Chief VanHoozer earned a Bachelor of Science in Public and Social Services/Criminal Justice from Kennesaw State University in 1998. He is also a graduate of the 233rd session of the FBI National Academy.






