Hazardous weather outlook continues for Cobb County: possible flooding across north Georgia

The National Weather Service, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia. Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the day in Cobb County and much of the rest of north and central Georgia.

The National Weather Service posted the hazardous weather outlook at 5:22 a.m. EDT Thursday May 26, 2022.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

Advertisement This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Rain showers and thunderstorms will continue across north and central Georgia throughout the day. Some storms could become strong to severe and will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Flooding will possible across north Georgia where rainfall accumulations are expected to reach and exceed 3 inches. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday… There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms Friday. Some storms could become strong to severe and will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

What time period does it cover?

This current outlook expects continued rainy and stormy conditions through tomorrow.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

