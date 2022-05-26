Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday May 26, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday May 26, 2022 with highs in the mid 70s.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Cobb and much of the rest of north Georgia.

7-day forecast

This forecast from the NWS is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta:

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Memorial Day

Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday

Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday

Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

