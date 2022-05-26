Sonja Brown and James Luttrell will face each other in the June 21 runoff for Cobb County Superior Court

Magistrate Court Judge Sonja Brown and attorney James Luttrell will face each other in the June 21 runoff for the Cobb Superior Court seat opened by the retirement of Judge Robert E. Flournoy III.

Brown received 36,984 reflecting 29 percent of the total votes cast, and Luttrell got 27,794 votes for 21.8 percent of the votes.

Gerald Moore was in third place at 18.91 percent, Taneesha Marshall came in at 15.83 percent, and Daniele Johnson at 14.47 percent.

Superior Court elections are nonpartisan, but the breakdown of results by precinct between the top two candidates looks very similar to the typical breakdown of precincts in a partisan election, with Sonja Brown showing strength in the heavily Democratic southern part of the county, I-75 corridor, and the cities of Acworth, Marietta and Smyrna, and James Luttrell’s precincts of strength concentrated in unicorporated West and East Cobb.

Sonja Brown’s strength on May 24 was in the blue areas, James Luttrell’s in the green

But the precinct map doesn’t necessarily reflect judicial philosophy or practices on the bench. To learn more about the candidates’ approach to judicial matters, read the following two Q&As the Courier’s Arielle Robinson conducted with the candidates:

Here is the breakdown by precinct between Brown and Luttrell:

Precinct Sonja Brown James Luttrell Acworth 1A 281 222 Acworth 1B 283 236 Acworth 1C 256 130 Addison 01 188 172 Austell 1A 179 60 Austell 1B 201 18 Baker 01 236 173 Bells Ferry 02 165 164 Bells Ferry 03 122 81 Bells Ferry 04 223 214 Big Shanty 01 104 127 Big Shanty 02 220 177 Birney 01 141 98 Birney 02 331 123 Bryant 01 255 27 Bryant 02 275 30 Blackwell 01 192 129 Chattahoochee 01 198 77 Cheatham Hill 02 241 254 Cheatham Hill 03 326 324 Chalker 01 234 137 Clarkdale 01 149 69 Clarkdale 02 429 146 Cooper 01 354 98 Chestnut Ridge 01 282 339 Dickerson 01 265 268 Dobbins 01 87 52 Dobbins 02 123 47 Dowell 01 230 205 Dodgen 01 205 213 Durham 01 267 372 Davis 01 139 135 Eastside 01 285 280 Eastside 02 314 313 Elizabeth 01 165 72 Elizabeth 02 147 190 Elizabeth 03 204 212 Elizabeth 04 190 100 Elizabeth 05 255 216 East Piedmont 01 171 92 Fair Oaks 02 299 128 Fair Oaks 04 156 97 Fullers Park 01 305 285 Ford 01 209 309 Frey 01 200 247 Garrison Mill 01 246 250 Gritters 01 259 254 Harmony-Leland 01 232 33 Harmony-Leland 02 442 62 Harrison 01 257 298 Hightower 01 321 409 Hayes 01 248 333 Kennesaw 1A 144 134 Kennesaw 2A 262 175 Kennesaw 3A 314 179 Kennesaw 4A 217 154 Kennesaw 5A 367 253 Kell 01 122 156 Kemp 01 148 218 Kemp 02 352 355 Kemp 03 327 425 Lassiter 01 261 272 Lindley 01 511 103 Lost Mountain 01 384 383 Lost Mountain 02 309 424 Lost Mountain 03 532 508 Lost Mountain 04 218 269 Mableton 01 473 155 Mableton 02 219 67 Mableton 03 205 146 Mableton 04 147 95 Mabry 01 100 160 Macland 01 350 106 Murdock 01 361 368 McEachern 01 341 174 McCleskey 01 142 150 McClure 01 209 229 Marietta 1A 183 90 Marietta 2A 157 166 Marietta 2B 298 231 Marietta 3A 299 257 Marietta 3B 177 41 Marietta 4A 144 204 Marietta 4B 127 92 Marietta 4C 198 294 Marietta 5A 191 104 Marietta 5B 115 33 Marietta 6A 109 36 Marietta 6B 262 126 Marietta 7A 117 42 Mars Hill 01 192 275 Mars Hill 02 171 161 Mt. Bethel 01 383 404 Mt. Bethel 03 265 284 Mt. Bethel 04 263 293 North Cobb 01 162 114 Nickajack 01 406 119 Norton Park 01 271 163 Nicholson 01 122 155 Oakdale 01 281 163 Oregon 01 168 171 Oregon 02 433 133 Oregon 03 286 102 Oregon 04 354 129 Oregon 05 412 232 Pebblebrook 01 386 78 Powers Ferry 01 208 165 Pine Mountain 01 239 324 Pine Mountain 02 205 321 Post Oak 01 224 274 Pope 01 251 285 Palmer 01 157 154 Powder Springs 1A 405 160 Powder Springs 2A 245 62 Powder Springs 3A 367 109 Pitner 01 181 169 Rocky Mount 01 243 241 Riverside 01 131 15 Roswell 01 443 524 Roswell 02 317 374 Sandy Plains 01 194 214 Shallowford Falls 01 263 281 Simpson 01 130 155 Sewell Mill 01 288 242 Sewell Mill 03 267 177 Smyrna 1A 202 78 Smyrna 2A 343 136 Smyrna 3A 323 133 Smyrna 3B 162 100 Smyrna 4A 481 338 Smyrna 5A 299 112 Smyrna 6A 323 249 Smyrna 7A 466 114 Sope Creek 01 242 254 Sope Creek 02 318 286 Sope Creek 03 205 262 Sweetwater 01 217 146 Sweetwater 02 166 44 Terrell Mill 01 192 92 Timber Ridge 01 225 215 Vaughan 01 252 325 Vinings 01 214 136 Vinings 02 435 216 Vinings 03 346 164 Vinings 04 243 263 Wade Green 02 317 211 Willeo 01 222 227