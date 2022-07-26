69-year-old Mableton Man sentenced to 20 years, seven to be served in custody, for sexual assault of 12-year-old

A 69-year-old Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, seven of them to be in custody, with the remainder on supervised probabtion, for a sexual assault on a 12-year-old child during a sleepover.

A public information release from Executive Assistant District Attorney Latonia Hines described the details of the sentence and the events leading up to the conviction and sentence as follows:

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announces that on July 14, 2022, Kalem Amin Hasan (69) was sentenced by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert D. Leonard, II to a twenty year sentence, seven years of which to be spent in custody followed by supervised probation and no contact with victim. On July 13, 2022, a Cobb County jury found Hassan guilty of Child Molestation. Chief Judge Leonard presided over both the trial and the sentencing.

On June 17, 2019, a twelve-year-old child, who was a family member of Hasan’s roommate at the time, disclosed that Hasan sexually assaulted her as she slept during her overnight visit in the home. The family member immediately confronted Hasan and called 911 to report the assault. CCPD Crimes Against Children’s Unit conducted the investigation and scheduled a forensic interview of the victim at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center. As result of the investigation, Hasan was arrested and subsequently indicted for Child Molestation on October 24, 2019.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Jared Horowitz presented the testimony of the victim, members of the victim’s family, law enforcement, SafePath personnel, and other evidence. The trial lasted three days, where a Cobb County jury returned the verdict of guilty within an hour after receiving the case.

The prosecution and defense teams

The investigation was carried out by CCPD Crimes Against Children Detective Clint Monahan and Krystina Bush of the SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center.

The prosecution team included Assistant District Attorney Jared Horowitz, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Patricia Hull, Investigator R. Hendrix, Victim Advocate Jessica Hines, and Legal Administrative Assistant Dawn Carter.

Hasan was initially denied the appointment of a court-ordered attorney, when the Cobb Circuit Defender office determined he didn’t meet the indigency requirements, but that decision was later reversed, and Marietta attorney Robert Beckwith was appointed by the court to represent him.

After the jury reached its verdict in the case, ADA Horowitz stated, “Hasan used darkness and opportunity to carry out his attack on a sleeping, twelve-year-old child. I commend the courage of our young survivor who bravely shared her truth with the jury. The jury’s verdict shows this type of behavior should not and will not be tolerated here in Cobb County.”