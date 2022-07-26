Tennis courts in Kennesaw’s Adams Park on agenda for water remediation

By Rebecca Gaunt

The tennis courts at Adams Park will soon see relief from the rain as Kennesaw City Council is expected to approve a $113,180 contract with Brothers Construction Group, LLC.

“It all [water] settles right down on top of it coming from field 4,” Mayor Derek Easterling said.

The contract pertains to the first phase of the project, and entails improvements to the drainage system. The second phase will be for the actual renovation of the tennis courts and will be a separate vote in the future by the council.

A French drain system will be installed within the footprint of the court, as well as a system around the perimeter of the court. The new drainage should help with elevation and groundwater issues, according to Zach Buffington of Croy Engineering .

Funding for the park improvements will come from 2016 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST).

Integrated Sitework, LLC also submitted a bid for $147,208. Buffington recommended the city accept the lower bid from Brothers.

Adams Park is a 33-acre community space at 2600 Park Dr., near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Watts Drive. The new 42,000 square-foot recreation center opened there in January.

Adams Park also contains the Ben Robertson Community Center, six lighted baseball fields, four lighted softball fields, a playground, picnic shelter, a half-mile concrete trail, batting cages and concession buildings.

Also on the agenda for Monday:

Developers East Park JV, LLC and VLP Kennesaw, LLC submitted the final plat for the East Park Village 57-acre mixed-use development at 3590 Cherokee St. The amendment reconfigured the existing tax parcels and assigned new addresses. Zoning Administrator Darryl Simmons recommended approval.

Sanctuary Development’s master plan for East Park Village was initially approved in 2017. It will contain residential, retail, restaurants and greenspace. The project has experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.