Opening day launch for Smyrna’s Jonquil Park Fitness Court on Friday May 13

The City of Smyrna issued the following press release about the unveiling of the city’s Fitness Court in Jonquil Park:

On Friday, May 13, the City of Smyrna will unveil its newest quality of life addition at Jonquil Park, a sleek and modern outdoor Fitness Court® with a supporting mobile app. This project is a featured part of a 2022 initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide consulting organization that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy infrastructure.

This year, the City of Smyrna was selected from hundreds of applicants around the country to be awarded a $30,000 grant from NFC to help support the program. In addition to this funding, the city allocated Community Development Block Grant funds to make the project possible in Smyrna.

“The Fitness Court is the latest addition to Smyrna’s expansive parks and trails system that will make fitness fun and accessible to all residents,” said Mayor Derek Norton. “The project’s goal is to promote healthy living while providing opportunities for residents to connect with their neighbors.”

The new Fitness Court®, located at Jonquil Park at 3000 Park Road, is an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. Created with adults of all ages in mind, the Fitness Court is adaptable for all fitness levels. New users can also download the free Fitness Court App – a coach-in-your-pocket style platform – that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness ecosystem. The app, entitled “Fitness Court”, is available for iOS and Android.

National Fitness Campaign developed the trademarked seven-station system in 2012 hoping to inspire municipalities to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs. There are currently 100 active Fitness Court locations across the country, and the Campaign will reach a total of 500 cities and schools by the end of 2022.

“We’re excited to bring our campaign to make world-class fitness free to Smyrna,” said Mitch Meneged, Founder of National Fitness Campaign. “Together, we are happy to be a part of a wellness network growing across the nation. With funding to reach 1,000 cities and schools by 2024, our Fitness Courts, free mobile app, classes and clinics are building healthy habits for millions of people.”

Residents are invited to attend an Opening Day Launch Event on Friday, May 13 at 12:00 pm to try the Fitness Court and learn about upcoming community wellness events and programming. For more information, visit www.smyrnaga.gov or contact Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department at 770-431-2842.