The Home Depot schedules Q1 earning call for May 17

According to a press release from Cobb County-headquartered retail giant The Home Depot, the company has scheduled First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, May 17, at 9 a.m. ET.

You can access the call by visiting http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at around noon on May 17.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot was founded in 1978 after co-founders Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from the Handy Andy home improvement chain in southern California.

The firing did not hinder their career prospects.

They decided to go into business together, and opened three stores in Atlanta.

The company’s headquarters are in Cobb County, near Vinings in the Cumberland area.

According to company promotional materials:

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.