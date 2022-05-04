National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for Cobb: “one or two strong thunderstorms cannot be ruled out”

The National Weather Service , has continued the hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia that began yesterday. The NWS warns of the possibility of isolated thunderstorms Wednesday morning and Thursday with increasing chances Friday. The outlook also mentions the possibility of frequent lightning and heavy rain as the primary threats.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Advertisement Early morning thunderstorms will be possible across North Georgia, with occasionally frequent lightning and heavy rain as the primary threats. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible across both North and Central Georgia this afternoon. Most should remain below severe limits, but one or two strong thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Primary threats will be heavy rain, small hail, and strong wind gusts with the strongest storms. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday… Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Thursday and will become more numerous on Friday as a storm system moves through. Some storms on Friday could be severe. Isolated storms may linger on Saturday and Sunday. Potential hazards with any storms that develop include gusty winds, lightning, and brief periods of heavy rain. Small hail will be possible in stronger storms.

What time period does it cover?

This hazardous weather outlook extends through Friday.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .