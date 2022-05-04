Hot Topics

Marietta schools Summer Camp in the City registration now open

TOPICS:
Exterior of Marietta City Hall. Red brick modern buildingMarietta City Hall (Photo credit: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson licensed CC BY 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 4, 2022

Registration is open for Marietta City Schools’ Summer Camp in the City. You can register by following this link. The camp is held at Marietta High School.

Summer Camp in the City is open to all metro Atlanta children from rising pre-K (4 years of age by June 1) to grade 6.

The cost is $185 per week, with a $20 discount for siblings. The camp lasts from June 6 to July 22, and according to the website for the camp “each week features a new theme, field trips, and unique activities.”

Financial aid is available for families. To learn more about financial aid opportunities visit this link.

Advertisement

Breakfast and an afternoon snack are provided, but lunch is not. Campers can bring a packed lunch from home, or purchase a weekly lunch pass during registration for $20 per week. Packed lunches from homw are required for the Friday field trips. The lunch pass is good for pre-determined meals from different vendors (listed below):

Monday: Zaxbys’ (Sandwich, cookie, and chips)

Tuesday: Burger King (Plain Burger and fries)

Wednesday: Pizza (2 slices of cheese pizza)

Thursday: Zaxby’s (Sandwich, cookie, and chips)

Friday: Lunch from home for Field Trip Fridays!

>> For more details follow this link to the Marietta Summer Camp in the City website.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau:

Marietta city, Georgia

Marietta city, Georgia

People



Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2%
Female persons, percent 49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent 53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0%
Two or More Races, percent 4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4%
Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing

Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2%
Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent 14.1%

Businesses

All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663

Geography

Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Marietta schools Summer Camp in the City registration now open"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.