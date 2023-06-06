SelectCobb to hold a seminar on how to do business with the Cobb and Marietta school systems

The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb will host a seminar on securing contracts with the Cobb County and Marietta school systems on Thursday, June 8 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

According to the press release for the workshop:

The program will feature an engaging discussion with Cobb County Schools Assistant Director of Procurement, Gary Blount, Marietta City Schools Chief Operating Officer, Charles Gardner, and Executive Secretary, Devlin Dennis. With the panel’s extensive background in managing procurement and purchasing for the school systems, each will advise attendees on how to navigate their purchasing policies and procedures and provide best practices for small businesses looking to contract with the public sector.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber.

The Cobb Chamber is located at 1100 Circle 75 Pkwy #1000, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Registration is now open at https://tinyurl.com/32swfrsv. For more information about the event, contact Amanda Blanton at ablanton@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Greg Teague.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.

Help companies start, grow and prosper.

Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.

Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.

Develop workforce and support education.

Cultivate current and future leaders.

About SelectCobb

According to the Cobb Chamber website:

Devoted to fostering strong economic development in Cobb County, SelectCobb is an initiative of the Cobb Chamber that works to attract top-tier enterprises and talent. With our county’s impressive array of competitive advantages to support growth — a skilled workforce, a healthy business climate, and an enviable location — we help businesses create new jobs and expand their existing presence in our county. SelectCobb works with an array of economic development partners to build our workforce, create new investment in the county, and ensure a strong economic future.