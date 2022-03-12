Cobb Council’s northwest area council to discuss youth sports in the county

The Cobb Chamber‘s Northwest Cobb Area Council will hold a discussion of youth sports in the county.

The details are in the press release reprinted below:

ATLANTA (March 11, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber for the first Northwest Cobb Area Council of the year on March 31 where Zach Kerns of the Cobb Sports Alliance, Rob Riesing of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Sports Medicine, and Tiffany Swales of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will discuss youth sports in Cobb and what healthcare partners are doing to prepare and treat young athletes.

With the spring season approaching, Cobb County is expected to see an uptick in youth sports leagues and games around its many recreational facilities. The Northwest region will see many families and traveling teams this season as community centers and parks in Acworth and Kennesaw host games and tournaments.

Registration is open until March 28 at https://bit.ly/3J7JbO7. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at 8 a.m. at the Governors Gun Club. Tickets are $30 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for general admission. Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted.

This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Program Sponsor, The Dave Krache Foundation.

For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.