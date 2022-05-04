East Cobb Quilters’ Guild donated a total of 1,184 items to local organizations in 2021

The following press release was issued on behalf of the East Cobb Quilters Guild:

MARIETTA, GA – May 3, 2022 – The East Cobb Quilters’ Guild is celebrating its long history of community service. Its members give freely of their time and energy to create quilts, placemats and pillowcases for donation to area charities. In 2021, the Guild donated a total of 1,184 items to local organizations: 367 quilts to Cobb County DFCS for children in foster care, 436 pillowcases for Ryan’s Case for Smiles and 381 placemats to Cobb County Meals on Wheels. Already in 2022, the Guild has created 32% of their goal of 300 for DFCS, 46% of their goal of 300 for Ryan’s Case for Smiles, 22% of their goal of 300 for Meals on Wheels. Also, this year the Guild added two new charities, ICU quilts for the March of Dimes and fidget quilts for a memory care/senior center.

The Guild’s donation to DFCS provides quilts for children who have been taken into foster care. The Ryan’s Case for Smiles pillowcases are made for children in hospitals in the Atlanta area and around the state of Georgia. The placemats the Guild makes for Cobb County Meals on Wheels are given to hundreds of older adults and disabled individuals with their food deliveries.

“Creating fabric items is even more rewarding when the item is for someone else. These projects are made by our members and given to others we do not know but each one connects us to these wonderful community organizations.” commented Linda Bailey, president of the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild.

About East Cobb Quilters’ Guild

The East Cobb Quilters’ Guild, formed in 1982, is made up of more than 250 quilters from across the metro area who share their love of quilts and whose quilts are as diverse at the quilters themselves. The Guild provides a variety of events and activities that promote the art of quilting, foster community goodwill and create an atmosphere where creativity and friendships prosper. Based in Marietta, the Guild provides speakers and workshops to inspire imagination and improve technical skills, as well as presenting Georgia Celebrates Quilts®, the largest ongoing judged and juried quilt show in the state of Georgia. Bee groups, monthly meetings and community services projects all provide the opportunity to develop friendships and to contribute to the community.