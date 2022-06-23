Hot Topics

Arrest made in Saturday’s serious injury hit-and-run in Marietta

Marietta police SUVMarietta police vehicle (Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 23, 2022

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department reports that an arrest has been made in the hit-and-run accident that resulted in serious injuries and hospitalization to a Marietta man last Saturday.

A twenty-two-year-old Kennesaw man was arrested last night and charged with the crime.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

According to booking records from the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, he was charged with two felonies: Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death, and Serious Injury by Vehicle.

According to the police public information release, the suspect was located using a combination of evidence collected at the scene, and license plate reader cameras located throughout the county.

The suspect admitted to investigators that he had been the driver, and that he had been drinking before the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

In an email to the Courier in response to a question, Officer McPhilamy said that no change in the victim’s condition has been reported to the department.

Original Article

The following appeared in the Courier on June 20:

A pedestrian was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Marietta, and the Marietta Police Department is asking for help in identifying and locating the suspect.

According to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating the crash.

The incident occurred on Wright Street near Trammell Street Saturday evening.

According to the department’s public information release, Investigators cannot be certain when the crash occurred, but neighbors found the victim and called 911 around 11:05 PM.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

The initial on-scene investigation revealed that the pedestrian, fifty-three-year-old Robert Morrison of Marietta, was standing in front of his home located on Wright Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene without attempting to render aid or notify police. Mr. Morrison sustained serious injuries and was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. Investigators recovered evidence at the scene pointing to the suspect vehicle being dark gray in color and possibly a Honda product.

The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

People

Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
