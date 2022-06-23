Marietta Police seek escaped detainee who eluded police while under observation at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued the following public information release about a detainee who escaped custody from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was being held for observation due to gunshot wounds:

A suspect that was taken into custody on narcotics charges last night escaped custody while being observed at Kennestone Hospital. MPD received a tip that an individual had been involved in a shooting and had at least one gunshot wound. The tip stated the suspect would be on Cobb Parkway near the Southern border of the city limits and included a vague vehicle description. After searching the area for over an hour the vehicle was located. The suspect, thirty-seven-year-old Ulysses Andre Roberson of Austell fled the scene, abandoned his vehicle in an apartment complex, and again fled on foot. MPD canine officer Jacquo tracked the suspect into the woods where he was arrested at approximately 8:30 PM. Roberson is believed to have been involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening outside the city of Marietta. Roberson had distribution amounts of crack cocaine in his possession, was arrested and transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment of two fresh gunshot wounds. Around 1:45 AM he was able to break the handcuffs that held him to the hospital bed and slip out of the hospital undetected.

There were no injuries reported during this incident and no immediate cause for concern for the general public.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ulysses Andre Roberson is urged to call 911 immediately.