Cobb County weather: Monday June 13 plus extended forecast

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday June 13, 2022 with temperatures in the mid-90s.

The NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook because the heat index is expected to rise to between 100 and 105 this afternoon .

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Advertisement

Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light north winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday

Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Juneteenth

Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

May 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather. Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records. So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Minimum Average Departure from Norm Precipitation



















2022-05-01 81 65 73 5.7 0 2022-05-02 86 65 75.5 8 0 2022-05-03 86 66 76 8.2 0 2022-05-04 87 64 75.5 7.4 0.41 2022-05-05 87 67 77 8.7 0 2022-05-06 80 67 73.5 4.9 0.15 2022-05-07 69 60 64.5 -4.4 0 2022-05-08 69 54 61.5 -7.7 T 2022-05-09 73 53 63 -6.4 0 2022-05-10 82 57 69.5 -0.2 0 2022-05-11 84 60 72 2 0 2022-05-12 85 64 74.5 4.3 0 2022-05-13 79 65 72 1.5 T 2022-05-14 82 63 72.5 1.8 0 2022-05-15 86 66 76 5 T 2022-05-16 87 66 76.5 5.2 0 2022-05-17 85 60 72.5 1 0 2022-05-18 88 63 75.5 3.7 0 2022-05-19 90 70 80 8 0 2022-05-20 88 69 78.5 6.2 0 2022-05-21 89 71 80 7.5 0 2022-05-22 88 70 79 6.2 0.02 2022-05-23 78 68 73 0 1.47 2022-05-24 84 68 76 2.7 T 2022-05-25 80 68 74 0.5 0.2 2022-05-26 76 69 72.5 -1.3 0.18 2022-05-27 82 66 74 0 T 2022-05-28 81 60 70.5 -3.7 0 2022-05-29 86 68 77 2.5 0 2022-05-30 89 68 78.5 3.8 T 2022-05-31 87 67 77 2.1 0 Sum 2574 2007











Average 83.03 64.7 73.9







Normal 81.1 61.3 71.2









For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .