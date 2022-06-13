Heat index in Cobb and other north Georgia counties expected to surge to between 100 and 105 degrees

The heat index in Cobb and other north Georgia counties is expected to soar to between 100 to 105 degrees today. If the forecast is borne out it will be the first time this year the heat index has reach 100.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia due to these rising heat levels.

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website:

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body's comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

…HEAT INDEX VALUES FORECAST TO BE IN THE TRIPLE DIGITS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING… For the first time this year, widespread heat index values between 100 and 105 degree are expected across the forecast area. Please take caution to protect yourself and others from the impacts of the upcoming heat wave. If spending time outdoors, try to limit strenuous activities and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. If working outdoors is necessary, stay hydrated, and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Look before you lock, to avoid leaving pets or children in unattended vehicles. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

What time period does it cover?

The danger of high heat index will persist from today through next Saturday.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

