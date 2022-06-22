COVID in Cobb County, June 22 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday

The numbers in this report were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report , from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker , and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.

Cobb County numbers

The Georgia Department of Public Health displays its COVID statistics based on 14-day blocks.

New cases in Cobb over the past 14 days: 2,648

14-day case rate per 100,000 of population: 335

Number of Cases in Cobb since the pandemic began: 147,334

Cases per 100,000 of population since the pandemic began: 18,636

Cobb numbers and rate from the CDC County View

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gets its numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, but presents them in 7-day blocks rather than the 14-day blocks presented by the GDPH.

7-day Metrics

Total cases 2,035 Case rate (past 7 days) 267.71 % Change (past 7 days) 28.47 Total deaths <10 Death rate (past 7 days) Suppressed because fewer than 10 % Change (past 7 days) 33.33

Statewide numbers

Confirmed Cases Antigen Positive Cases Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations 14,234 5,175 43 656

Reported Today

Hospital bed and ventilator report

Region N which includes Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties, has:

1,268general inpatientbeds in use out of 1,425 total beds, or 88.98%

143 ICU beds in use out of a total of 166 total ICU beds, or 86.14%.

204 ED beds in use out of 302 total beds, or 67.55%

75 ventilators in use out of 194 total ventilators, or 38.66%

7.1% of patients in Region N are classified as COVID-19 patients.

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

A useful source of statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previously reported 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a weekly status report on the pandemic. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link