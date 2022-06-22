Cobb & Douglas Public Health offers Moderna vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old

Cobb & Douglas Public Health announced it is now offering the Moderna vaccine for children 6 months through five years of age at their Marietta location at 1650 County Services Parkway, and their Douglas County location at 6770 Selman Drive.

The announcement also stated:

Walk-ins are welcome between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or call 770-514-2300 for more details. CDPH hopes to begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to this age group within the next few days. Advertisement

Further information on COVID vaccination for children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines for children down to 6 months of age in a press release on June 17.

The press release stated the following:

The FDA’s evaluation and analysis of the safety, effectiveness and manufacturing data of these vaccines was rigorous and comprehensive, supporting the EUAs.

The agency determined that the known and potential benefits of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the known and potential risks in the pediatric populations authorized for use for each vaccine.

Prior to making the decision to authorize these vaccines for the respective pediatric populations, the FDA’s independent Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee was consulted and voted in support of the authorizations.

Local reaction

Dr. Danny Branstetter, MD and Infectious Disease Specialist with Wellstar Health System, made the following statement when the FDA announced the approval of the vaccines for younger children:

“We are pleased to see the FDA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months. (the CDC approval is the next step in the process) The best protection we currently have against COVID-19 is vaccination, especially as we move from pandemic status to an endemic illness.

“Vaccination has been shown to contribute to reducing deaths and severe illness from COVID-19, and to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Vaccination of a significant proportion of the population also protects vulnerable people, including those who cannot receive vaccines, or the small proportion of people who might remain at risk of infection after vaccination. It has also helped allow the move back to normal societal functioning.

“When comparing vaccine choice, use and efficacy, it is important for families to discuss and make decisions about their health.

Side effects from the COVID vaccine in children are similar to symptoms experienced by adults.”