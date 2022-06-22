Grants available for Powder Springs-based businesses and non-profits

The City of Powder Springs issued the following news release to inform businesses and nonprofits within the city limits of Powder Springs about the availability of grants through the Small Business Grant Program:
Powder Springs-based businesses, nonprofits eligible for grant funds
Grant monies coming from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding
The City of Powder Springs has opened applications for its Small Business Grant Program, which will award grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying businesses and nonprofits that apply before the July 15 deadline.
Download Small Business Grant Program Application Here (Word format)
The grant program is aimed at offsetting the economic impact to small businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applying organizations must have less than $2 million in estimated annual gross receipts and demonstrate either a financial disruption of 10% or more due to the pandemic, or a loss of direct or contracted employees of 10% or more by comparing the same period in 2019 to 2022. Applicants must also demonstrate how operating assistance provided will enable the business to continue to operate.
Applicants must have their primary location or headquarters within the Powder Springs city limits (franchisees may apply if the business is wholly owned by an individual), and meet other requirements such as holding all necessary permits and licenses, and having been in continuous operation for a minimum of 12 months prior to March 1, 2020. Both home-based businesses and those with a physical commercial location are eligible to apply.
Those ineligible to apply for these grant funds include corporate-owned franchises, government-owned entities, and businesses owned by elected or appointed officials of Powder Springs or Cobb County or by family of any of these officials.
As the city is using federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), all operating assistance must be compliant with federal regulations. Grant funds may be used for:
- Lease expense or purchase of new equipment of upgrades of existing equipment
- Marketing
- PPE and other supplies/costs to ensure employee and customer safety
- Bonuses targeted at rehiring and/or maintaining full-time W-2 or 1099 employees
Businesses may apply for the 2022 Powder Springs Small Business Grant program if they have received CARES Act funds from the City or through other programs. However, if awarded, recipients may not use grant funds for expenses that have already been covered through other local, state, or federal grant programs.
Grant applications will be available for download on the City’s website, cityofpowdersprings.org, beginning June 21. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. July 15, 2022. Completed applications and required attachments may be submitted in a single email to businessgrant@cityofpowdersprings.org. Hard copy submissions may be printed and submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to Marsellas Williams and turned in to the City Hall receptionist at the Powder Springs Police Department, 1114 Richard D. Sailors Parkway; or deposited in the drop box outside City Hall at 4426 Marietta St.Applications will be processed in the order they are received until funding for the program has been exhausted.
