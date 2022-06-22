Grants available for Powder Springs-based businesses and non-profits

The City of Powder Springs issued the following news release to inform businesses and nonprofits within the city limits of Powder Springs about the availability of grants through the Small Business Grant Program:

Powder Springs-based businesses, nonprofits eligible for grant funds

Grant monies coming from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding

The City of Powder Springs has opened applications for its Small Business Grant Program, which will award grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying businesses and nonprofits that apply before the July 15 deadline.

Download Small Business Grant Program Application Here (Word format)

Advertisement

The grant program is aimed at offsetting the economic impact to small businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applying organizations must have less than $2 million in estimated annual gross receipts and demonstrate either a financial disruption of 10% or more due to the pandemic, or a loss of direct or contracted employees of 10% or more by comparing the same period in 2019 to 2022. Applicants must also demonstrate how operating assistance provided will enable the business to continue to operate.

Applicants must have their primary location or headquarters within the Powder Springs city limits (franchisees may apply if the business is wholly owned by an individual), and meet other requirements such as holding all necessary permits and licenses, and having been in continuous operation for a minimum of 12 months prior to March 1, 2020. Both home-based businesses and those with a physical commercial location are eligible to apply.

Those ineligible to apply for these grant funds include corporate-owned franchises, government-owned entities, and businesses owned by elected or appointed officials of Powder Springs or Cobb County or by family of any of these officials.

As the city is using federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), all operating assistance must be compliant with federal regulations. Grant funds may be used for: